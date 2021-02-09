Even though Manchester City have one of the world’s best goalkeepers in Ederson, a report by Todo Fichajes has claimed they’re ready to fork out €50M to sign another.

Ederson is not only a top quality shot stopper, there is no better goalkeeper in the world when it comes to playing with the ball at his feet. It’s for that reason that Pep Guardiola recruited him, and it’s for that reason that Guardiola loves him so dearly.

It’s also for that reason that we are forced to take this latest report by Todo Fichajes with an almighty pinch of salt. They claim that Man City want to sign Unai Simon from Athletic Club, with a €50M transfer fee being mentioned in the report.

Man City have been shrewd in the use of their money in the transfer market in recent seasons, so it would be unwise for them to spend such a considerable chunk of their transfer budget on a player they have no need for.

Todo Fichajes do note that Simon is also of interest to PSG. With Keylor Navas ageing, that would be a more realistic destination for the young Spaniard than Man City.