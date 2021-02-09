Manchester City duo could make way for arrival of Inter Milan goal-machine

Manchester City should get rid of both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in order to pave the way for Romelu Lukaku’s arrival, according to Todo Fichajes.

Sergio Aguero is out of contract at the end of the season. While he has been one of the best goal scorers in Premier League history, you get the feeling that now might be the right time for Manchester City to move on.

Gabriel Jesus is City’s only other natural option at the spearhead of the attack, but despite showing promise, is still rough around the edges, and it’s unclear if he’s the striker who’s going to lead you to a league title.

One man who certainly has that capability is Romelu Lukaku, whose performances have reached another level entirely since leaving Manchester United for Inter Milan.

Todo Fichajes’ belief is that City could sacrifice both Aguero and Jesus in order to get Lukaku through the door.

The report claims that Pep Guardiola has been keen on Lukaku for some time now, with the striker thought to be a priority City target for the summer. This is one to watch.