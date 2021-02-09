“PSG are making a mistake” – Man City could have edge in Lionel Messi transfer battle

Manchester City are reportedly ready to try a different approach to the Lionel Messi transfer in contrast to Paris Saint-Germain’s public courting of the Barcelona star.

The Argentina international is nearing the end of his contract at Barcelona and is unsurprisingly attracting plenty of interest ahead of the summer.

Man City and PSG look to be the main contenders for Messi’s signature, as Fabrizio Romano recently told CaughtOffside, but it may be that it’s now the Premier League giants who are handling the saga better.

A source is quoted by ESPN as saying PSG’s public courting of Messi is not what the player likes, as he’s never been one for big media speculation and attention.

The source in the piece suggests PSG could be making a mistake with the way they’re targeting the 33-year-old, so City fans will no doubt hope their more patient approach could make a move to the Etihad Stadium more tempting for him.

“PSG are making a mistake with the strategy they’re using,” the source told ESPN. “Leo doesn’t like all that noise in the media and even less the type of comments [which have been made].”

Messi remains one of the best players in the world even if Barca as a whole have not been at their best in recent times, and he’d clearly be a superb signing for City or PSG.

It would be thrilling to see one of the all-time footballing greats in the Premier League, though it could also be great to see him link up with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes.