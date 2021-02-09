Menu

Man United equal 109 year-old record after their FA Cup triumph over West Ham

You would usually think that the biggest sides will be a safe bet when drawn at home in the cup competitions, but upsets are part of the reason that the FA Cup is loved around the world.

West Ham had a couple of flurries tonight and a late corner that provided a nervy moment for Man United, but they always looked fairly comfortable after Scott McTominay’s goal.

Although it happened in extra time it’s still counted as a victory, so it’s emerged that United have managed to match a record from 1912 with their run of 9 home victories in the competition:

It’s starting to look like Man City could run away with the Premier League so the FA Cup may be United’s best chance of winning something this year, and their chances look good when you consider some other big teams have gone out early.

Chelsea Spurs and Man City still remain so they aren’t seen as the outright favourites just now, but they should have a good chance if they keep getting drawn at home and manage to extend this run.

