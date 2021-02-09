Manchester United identify Championship defender as potential summer transfer target

Manchester United have identified Max Aarons as their summer target to strengthen their options at right-back, according to Todo Fichajes.

Aarons has shown great promise at Norwich City, who are considered among the favourites to be promoted back to the Premier League this campaign.

However, sooner or later he’s going to have to depart Carrow Road in order to strengthen his chances of breaking into the England squad.

History shows that being a Manchester United player can help you achieve that ambition, so this news shared by Todo Fichajes bodes well for the player.

They claim that Aarons is Man United’s chosen right-back target for the summer transfer window, with Barcelona exiting the race after signing Sergino Dest.

Man United do have the sturdy Aaron Wan-Bissaka occupying that role at current, but a club competing on all fronts needs strength in depth.

Aarons would help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer achieve that in that area of the field, so wouldn’t be a bad acquisition for the Red Devils to make.