“Criminal” – Rio Ferdinand admits he’d be “going nuts” at Man United ace after error vs Everton

Manchester United FC
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hit out at right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the error he made late on in the 3-3 draw against Everton.

Ferdinand was clearly furious with Wan-Bissaka’s game management, as his poor play saw Man Utd lose possession before conceding the free-kick that led to Everton’s late equaliser.

This shows Wan-Bissaka’s lack of experience at the highest level, with the 23-year-old looking a slightly risky signing when he joined from Crystal Palace last season.

Wan-Bissaka hadn’t actually played that much for Palace before earning his big move to United, and although he’s shown plenty of promise, it’s clear he still needs to improve in some areas.

Ferdinand was an elite defender during his playing days, so his insight could be important here, with Wan-Bissaka perhaps doing well to take note of what the former England international says on his Five YouTube channel, as quoted by the Metro.

“I was fuming before that free-kick,” Ferdinand said.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka… he’s go to understand game management at this time of the game.

“Passing the ball inside like that to be cut out is criminal. I would have been going nuts in the changing room, screaming.”

