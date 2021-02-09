Menu

Solskjaer includes exciting Man United youngster in squad to face West Ham

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly included exciting new signing Amad Diallo in his squad to take on West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round this evening.

The 18-year-old winger linked up with Man Utd in the January transfer window after catching the eye in Serie A with Atalanta, establishing a reputation as one of the most exciting young players in Europe.

MORE: Upamecano to Man United transfer update

Diallo is now looking set to get his chance for the United first-team in a development that will no doubt excite Red Devils fans.

See below as this news is reported by Dominic Booth of the Manchester Evening News…

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League side to sign Ozan Kabak for £18m this summer if Liverpool decide against permanent transfer
Video: Chelsea troll rivals Arsenal and Tottenham with viral meme
West Ham missed out on late transfer swoop for Idrissa Gueye

Diallo has immense potential with his speed and skill on the ball, and fans will hope he can take his opportunity and perhaps become a regular in Solskjaer’s first-team.

The Ivorian starlet might not necessarily start against the Hammers, but his involvement suggests he could at least make his debut from the bench at some point.

More Stories Amad Diallo Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.