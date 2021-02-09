Solskjaer includes exciting Man United youngster in squad to face West Ham

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly included exciting new signing Amad Diallo in his squad to take on West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round this evening.

The 18-year-old winger linked up with Man Utd in the January transfer window after catching the eye in Serie A with Atalanta, establishing a reputation as one of the most exciting young players in Europe.

Diallo is now looking set to get his chance for the United first-team in a development that will no doubt excite Red Devils fans.

See below as this news is reported by Dominic Booth of the Manchester Evening News…

New signing Amad is in Manchester United's matchday squad for tonight's FA Cup tie against West Ham. Could play a part for the first time. #mufc — Dominic Booth (@DomBooth19) February 9, 2021

Diallo has immense potential with his speed and skill on the ball, and fans will hope he can take his opportunity and perhaps become a regular in Solskjaer’s first-team.

The Ivorian starlet might not necessarily start against the Hammers, but his involvement suggests he could at least make his debut from the bench at some point.