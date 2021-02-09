Menu

Former Manchester United ace makes prediction after Jesse Lingard’s impressive start at West Ham

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has responded to Jesse Lingard’s impressive start at loan club West Ham.

The 28-year-old has struggled for playing time at Man Utd and it remains to be seen if he realistically has a future in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side after falling out of favour and with so much competition for places in that area of the pitch.

MORE: Club aware that Man United and Chelsea are on alert for potential big-name transfer

Still, Chadwick rates Lingard highly and was undoubtedly not alone in being impressed with how he’s performed at West Ham, particularly with the two goals on his debut against Aston Villa.

Even if Lingard doesn’t make it at United, Chadwick thinks he could end up being a key player for whichever side he joins, while he also wouldn’t rule out him winning back his place if he can keep up this revival.

“He just needs games,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “Everyone knows Jesse Lingard’s a great player and offers loads with his movement.

jesse lingard whufc

Jesse Lingard in action for loan club West Ham

More Stories / Latest News
Eden Hazard admits being ‘injured’ is not the ‘end of the world’ with constant fitness issues plaguing Real Madrid career
“It would be a good measure for soccer in Mexico to show that it is a very powerful league” – Liga MX goalkeeper wants Mexican clubs in the Libertadores competition
Leicester close to losing out on signing of star attacker for free as ace nears €53,000-a-week pre-contract agreement with AC Milan

“He’s at the stage of his career where he needs to play regularly. I know Ole said he hopes to have Lingard back next season, but you do wonder if he’d ever get a regular place in the United team. But if he goes there and scores a lot of goals, we’ll see.

“I think his best position is in the wide areas or in the number ten position where United are already quite strong or might look to strengthen, so it might be the last Old Trafford has seen of Lingard as a United player, but if he keeps on with the form he showed against Aston Villa he’s going to do really well whatever club he ends up playing for.”

More Stories Jesse Lingard Luke Chadwick Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.