“Different class” – Solskjaer singles out Manchester United star who’s “improved and matured immensely”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise onto Mason Greenwood for his improvement in form recently, even if he’s not scoring as much as he was when he burst onto the scene last season.

Greenwood has long looked one of the most promising young players in the country, but he’s struggling with that classic second season syndrome this term.

Still, Solskjaer clearly remains a big fan of the 19-year-old, who has been able to make an impact in the team even without providing as much of a consistent goal threat as he did previously.

“Mason was different class,” Solskjaer is quoted by the Manchester Evening News. “I thought he was the standout performer on the pitch, he just didn’t get a goal that his performance deserves.

“I think the last few games if you look at him closely, I know we scored nine against Southampton but if you look at his performance I thought his performance was top and he’s improved and matured immensely.

“He’s working with some of the top forwards in the country, of course. He’s learning off them and it’s exciting to see that he’s come over his blip and he’s playing really, really well.”

Man Utd fans will be pleased to see that the manager is still happy with Greenwood’s contribution, and they’ll also no doubt hope that the goals will come for him.

The teenager surely has a bright future ahead of him either way, but United could of course do with him finding his shooting boots again as the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial haven’t exactly been firing them in too frequently either.