Man United see no future at Old Trafford for on-loan defender with two replacements eyed

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to allow on-loan full-back Diogo Dalot to leave in the summer.

Dalot, 21, joined United under the guidance of former manager Jose Mourinho back in 2018.

Despite arriving in Manchester as a compatriot of Mourinho and hotly tipped to become a very good attacking full-back, life in England has been a struggle for the 21-year-old.

After manager Mourinho depart in 2018 and current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the Old Trafford reins, Dalot has seen his playing-time nose-dive.

After struggling to force his way into Solskjaer’s first-team plans, Dalot found himself shipped off to Serie A title contenders AC Milan on a season-long loan during last summer’s transfer window.

In what has been an impressive spell in Italy, there is now growing speculation that the 21-year-old could see his stay extended, indefinitely.

According to a recent report from Calciomercato, the Red Devils see no future for Dalot back at United and could be open to seeing him depart in a permanent deal.

The Italian outlet’s report claims United are continuing to look at Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier and Norwich City’s Max Aarons as back-up options for first-choice full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

It has also been claimed that should AC Milan fail to negotiate terms with United for Dalot, La Liga side Sevilla could make an audacious swoop for the Portuguese defender.

The figure believed to be enough to lure Dalot away from United being thrown around among the Italian media is just under £17m (€19m).

