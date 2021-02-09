Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has praised team-mates Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the English skipper was quick to laud the recent efforts of his side’s first-choice full-backs.

Both Shaw and Wan-Bissaka are enjoying brilliant patches of form.

Shaw is arguably one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first names on the team-sheets, perhaps only marginally behind star-midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Elsewhere, Wan-Bissaka is addressing criticism surrounding his attacking abilities this season after already netting twice in the Premier League.

“Obviously Luke and Aaron have been excellent of late,” Maguire admitted. “They’ve really picked up their attacking game and started to fly forward and create chances which is really important for the team.

”We know how big an influence full-backs in the modern day have on the attacking side of the game, as well as the defensive side. First and foremost they’re defenders for us and I’ve got to say they’ve been brilliant on that side of things. They don’t get beaten one-v-one which is really important, they’re stopping crosses and they’ve been defending the back post really well.”

Going on to address how important the pair’s current form is to a successful season, Maguire said: “As a back four we’re working hard together. I have big demands on my full-backs, I expect them to fly forward but I also expect them to fly back as well. Luke has been great and Aaron was great at Arsenal last weekend and it’s really important that they keep up this form to help the team.”

Maguire and his team-mates are currently preparing to take-on West Ham United in an FA Cup Fifth Round knockout tie at Old Trafford later on Tuesday evening.

Despite David Moyes’ Hammers being in excellent form, the Red Devils will undoubtedly fancy their chances of reaching the competition’s quarter-finals.

Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to do better during this season’s FA Cup after he crashed out at the semi-final stage last season.

The Norwegian will feel he has a better chance this year as the Red Devils continue in their quest to claim their first piece of silverware since Jose Mourinho guided the side to the Europa League all the way back in 2017.