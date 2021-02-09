Man United wait on season outcome before opening contract talks with Solskjaer

Manchester United’s decision makers are reportedly set to wait until the end of the season before opening contract talks with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer, 47, was named as United’s permanent manager back in March 2019 following the dismissal of former manager Jose Mourinho.

Despite enduring a turbulent period of results during last season, the Norwegian manager has managed to turn his side’s fortunes around.

After enjoying a very decent start to the 2020-21 season, Solskjaer’s Red Devils currently sit second-place in the Premier League.

Although still outsiders to go on to lift the illustrious title, it’s undeniable that United are much better positioned than the likes of Arsenal (11th), Chelsea (5th) and current champions Liverpool (4th).

Despite failing to progress beyond the Champions League’s group stages after being matched against Paris-Saint Germain, RB Leipzig and Basaksehir Istanbul, there is still hope the Red Devils can claim silverware in the form of a domestic cup.

United are currently preparing to take-on David Moyes’ in-form West Ham United later on Tuesday evening, with a place in the FA Cup’s quarter-finals up for grabs.

However, despite the major improvements made under his watch, according to a recent report from The Sun, the club’s hierarchy are willing to wait until the end of the campaign before discussing a new deal for Solskjaer.

It has been claimed that the club’s officials would prefer to wait to learn the outcome of this season before making opening talks.

However, should Solskjaer see his deal extended, the Norwegian can expect to earn around £6m-per year, excluding bonuses.