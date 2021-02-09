According to Bild Sport’s chief football journalist Christian Falk, Manchester United no longer have a ‘chance’ to secure the transfer of RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano.

Upamecano has emerged as the hottest potential defensive acquisition for the world’s biggest clubs this summer, owing to the fact that a relatively low-cost €42.5m release can be triggered then.

We reported on that appealing release clause here, with the majority of the media’s speculation now suggesting that Bayern Munich are firmly leading the race to sign the 22-year-old.

Falk also reported this morning that the Red Devils being out of the race for Upamecano has left Bayern alongside United’s Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea as the only sides now in the running.

Upamecano has established himself as one of the brightest defensive talents in the world since arriving at Leipzig in January 2017, from sister club RB Salzburg.

True ? @ManUtd have no more chance for a transfer of Dayot Upamecano @DieRotenBullen — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 9, 2021

True ? the decision of Dayot Upamecano is only between FC Bayern, Liverpool and Chelsea now @FCBayern @LFC @ChelseaFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 9, 2021

With Upamecano to make his 140th appearance for Leipzig next time out, it’s become abundantly clear that the Frenchman is ready for the challenge of playing for a respectfully much bigger club.

The 6ft1 stalwart has been a mainstay in the side’s defence as they’ve continued to loosely challenge Bayern for the Bundesliga title, but importantly as they’ve become staples in the Champions League.

Upamecano’s career is on the rise to the next level, as signified by the fact that he became a part of the senior France squad when international football resumed, he’s destined for a move to a giant club soon.