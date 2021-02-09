Man United star heading for exit door despite change in fortunes – agent attempting to strike deal

Despite Paul Pogba’s change in fortunes at Manchester United, agent Mino Raiola is still trying to strike a deal with Juventus, as per Todo Fichajes.

Pogba was out of the Man United starting eleven at the start of the campaign, but forced his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s thinking by performing when given the opportunity.

With United very much in the title race, no matter how strongly you believe rivals Man City will pip them to the post, you could be forgiven for thinking Pogba may now opt to stick around.

However, Todo Fichajes believe that the mentality of his camp, or rather of Mino Raiola, is that he still ought to leave the club.

The report claims that Raiola is trying to get a deal done with Juventus, which comes as no surprise considering both the player and agent’s close links with the club.

The price will have to be right, though, and this is assuming that Pogba himself has not had a change of heart amid Man United’s run of good form.

Pogba looks set to spend a few weeks on the sidelines through injury, so that’ll give him an opportunity to think things through.