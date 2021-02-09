Video: Newcastle star trolls Sunderland with hilarious tweet

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin has hilariously trolled rivals Sunderland with this tweet below.

Saint-Maximin is known for having a great Twitter game, and he’s weighed in on the Weeknd meme doing the rounds by trolling Newcastle’s rivals Sunderland…

The Premier League calendar looking for Sunderland season after season https://t.co/hiPDQnS9SI pic.twitter.com/vRbzQWyluY — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) February 9, 2021

The Black Cats have been out of the Premier League for some time after a difficult spell, and Newcastle fans will absolutely love Saint-Maximin feeling the rivalry.

Newcastle aren’t in the best situation themselves this season, however, so their players should be careful about mocking others when there’s the real risk they could also be dropping out of the top flight.