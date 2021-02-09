Old William Saliba video sparks French FA probe after Arsenal loanee filmed masturbating France teammate

According to French outlet RMC Sport, the French Football Federation (FFF and equivalent of the FA) will launch an investigation into a leaked video featuring Arsenal star William Saliba that has gone viral.

RMC Sport report that the video is several years old, with Bertrand Latour of L’Equipe stating that it is three years old, of course meaning that the youth players involved were all likely under the age of 18.

The report details that Saliba shared and deleted a video on social media that showed himself before the camera was panned to a teammate masturbating, whilst they were away with a France youth team.

Footage of the incident emerged late last night, with it since sweeping across social media and going viral. Saliba is seen sporting the Nike tracksuit of the French national team, alongside a few teammates.

Saliba is all smiles before the camera is shifted across to a completely naked teammate, who appears to be masturbating.

RMC Sport report that the FFF’s disciplinary commission have been called upon, with an investigation to be opened into a video that is considered harmful to the federation’s image.

Bertrand Latour of L’Equipe commented on the issue on social media earlier:

La vidéo de Saliba date d’il y a 3 ans. Évidemment que c’est complètement stupide, mais on saluera cette/ces personne(s) bien intentionné(s) qui veulent nuire à un jeune de 19 ans. Riche ou pauvre, connu ou non, c’est violent. — Bertrand Latour (@LatourBertrand) February 9, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal handed huge injury boost ahead of exciting Leeds United clash Everton’s huge demands for star striker set to scupper Arsenal’s transfer plans Talks held: Chelsea hold meetings with Atletico Madrid star’s agent with Blues willing to pay €90m for transfer

Arsenal recruited the centre-back for a massive £27m transfer fee in the summer of 2019, per BBC Sport, before loaning the talent back to boyhood club Saint-Etienne.

Based on the suspected age of the concerning clip, Saliba was likely at ASSE at the time.

The defender has failed to make his debut for the Gunners yet and is out on loan with Nice this season.

Saliba has represented France all through Under-16s, 17s, 18s, 19s and 20s level.