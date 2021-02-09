Premier League side to sign Ozan Kabak for £18m this summer if Liverpool decide against permanent transfer

According to Turkish report Mustafa Taha via Alan Nixon for the Sun’s print edition, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Ozan Kabak permanently, if Liverpool decide against so for the Schalke ace.

The Sun claim that the Eagles had been ‘tracking’ the centre-back for ‘months’ before the Reds recruited the 20-year-old on a Deadline Day loan deal that includes an £18m permanent option.

It’s written that Palace would be willing to ‘pay that fee’ should Jurgen Klopp’s side refuse to bring over the Turkish star permanently come the end of the season.

Kabak has established himself as a promising defensive talent since leaving boyhood club and homeland powerhouses Galatasaray for Stuttgart in January 2019.

The youngster did enough in less than six months with the side before they were relegated to earn a stay in the Bundesliga with Schalke, and has continued to look encouraging since.

The Sun’dan Alan Nixon’?n yazd???na göre Liverpool, gelecek yaz Ozan Kabak’?n sat?n alma opsiyonunu kullanmazsa Crystal Palace, Ozan’? kadrosuna katmakta istekliymi?… pic.twitter.com/jgHZ26QiKs — Mustafa Taha (@mustafataha) February 7, 2021

It’s pretty weird that Kabak has been linked with another transfer before he’s even debuted for the Reds, who drafted the ace in as a much-needed centre-back recruit alongside Ben Davies on Deadline Day.