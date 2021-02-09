Club aware that Man United and Chelsea are on alert for potential big-name transfer

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs on alert for a potential transfer deal for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

The France international has been a key player for Madrid in recent years, playing a major role in their immense success in the Champions League.

Still, Varane’s future now looks in some doubt and Marca claim that Real would be ready to sell him if he doesn’t renew his contract with the club.

Both United and Chelsea are linked as being among Varane’s admirers in Marca’s report, and it makes sense that both clubs could be keen on such a fine player in that area of the pitch.

The 27-year-old would surely strengthen Man Utd at the moment, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lacking a quality partner for Harry Maguire, with doubts remaining over both Victor Lindelof and the injury-prone Eric Bailly.

Chelsea also have a shortage of options in defence at the moment as the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen don’t look like ideal long-term options, while Thiago Silva is also ageing and perhaps nearing the end of his top-level career.

Marca state that Real Madrid are aware of interest in Varane from these clubs, as well as from Juventus.