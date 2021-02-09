Real Madrid and Barcelona tracking €20M-rated heir to Kevin De Bruyne

Anderlecht midfielder Yari Verschaeren, dubbed the next Kevin De Bruyne, is thought to be of interest to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Verschaeren is only 19-years-old age, but has already established himself as a fully-fledged starter for Anderlecht, while also having made six appearances for the Belgium national team to date.

With Belgium currently being able to field a better team than they have at any point in their history prior, the Europe’s elite will naturally find themselves interested when a new gem comes onto the radar.

As per Don Balon, Verschaeren is wanted by Real Madrid and Barcelona, who see him as the heir to Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, who has unfortunately remained out of their grasp for the best years of his career.

The two Spanish heavyweights appear intent on ensuring the next Belgian world-beater plays his football in La Liga – while he’s still at his peak, which hasn’t proven to be the case with Eden Hazard.

Don Balon believe that the asking price is only €20M, which will prove to be an absolute bargain if Verschaeren goes on to fulfil his full potential.