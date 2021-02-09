Menu

Real Madrid identify potential Sergio Ramos replacement – who would cost Los Blancos at least €50M

Brazilian defender Diego Carlos, currently playing his football at Sevilla, is attracting interest from Real Madrid.

That’s what has been reported by Todo Fichajes, who claim that Los Blancos are stepping up their efforts to replace Sergio Ramos.

Ramos is out of contract in the summertime, with Florentino Perez having the responsibility of replacing the Spaniard.

It is an uphill task, with Ramos having been one of the greatest defenders of his generation, but Perez isn’t short on ideas.

As per Todo Fichajes, Diego Carlos, who has excelled during his time as a Sevilla player, is on Real Madrid’s shortlist.

The report notes that a fee between €50M and €75M could get the deal done.

Although, there is quite a significant gap between those two figures, so you could be forgiven for thinking Todo Fichajes are playing a guessing game.

Nevertheless, Diego Carlos is one of the best centre-backs in La Liga. He’d be a tried and tested option if Perez wanted to take a safer route.

