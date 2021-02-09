Real Madrid superstar and former Chelsea great Eden Hazard has revealed how highly he thought of Arsenal whilst he was growing up.

Hazard, 30, spent seven-years at Chelsea after joining in 2012 from French side Lille.

The Belgian attacker’s time at Stamford Bridge saw him become a club great and was widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s best players.

After featuring in 352 matches in all competitions for the Blues, Hazard racked up an impressive 202 direct goal contributions.

Hazard’s time in the country’s capital came to an end during the summer of 2019 after the Belgian international made a famous switch to Real Madrid in a deal worth an eye-watering £103.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu hotly tipped to become the long-term successor to legend Cristiano Ronaldo, Hazard’s time in Spain has failed to really take-off.

A spate of injuries and poor performances have seen the wide attacker fall out-of-favour with manager Zinedine Zidane with increasing rumours that the 30-year-old could be moved on again.

However, with his future still uncertain, shockingly, during a recent interview with On The Front Foot (as quoted by Football London), Hazard has revealed how one of his first loves was actually Chelsea’s arch-rivals Arsenal.

“When I was little the team I watched the most was the French national team,” Hazard said. “For me, the players I looked up to were Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry.

“It’s difficult for me to admit because of my relationship with Chelsea, but I really liked the Arsenal team at the time.

“They had players like Robert Pires, [Sylvain] Wiltord and [Patrick] Vieira, so it was mainly French players that I followed growing up.”