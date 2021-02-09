Real Madrid will sign either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland in the summer

According to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, Real Madrid have clear intentions to sign one of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window.

22-year-old Mbappe has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital for some time now, with it pretty clear that the Frenchman loved Los Blancos as a kid.

20-year-old Haaland has also emerged as a possible recruit for Madrid, who will always be in the mix to sign the biggest superstars on offer.

The Mirror reported recently that a release clause will come into play in Haaland’s contract in the summer of 2022, worth £68m (€75m), but Manchester City could make a £100m swoop at the end of this season, with Chelsea also looking to land the Norwegian sensation.

On the Mbappe front, the Frenchman may well leave PSG very soon if a new contract with the Parisians is not agreed, the skilful forward’s deal expires in the summer of 2022.

?? “El REAL MADRID lo tiene claro: FICHARÁ a MBAPPÉ o a HAALAND este verano” ? La EXCLUSIVA de @jpedrerol en #NuestraPortadaDeHoy pic.twitter.com/xF44F1SDEU — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 9, 2021

Given that Mbappe’s future is tied to contract negotiations with the Ligue 1 powerhouses, there’s not really a clear figure as to how much he’d cost, but he’s a bigger star and more experienced than Haaland, with a fee certainly set to be nearer to the world-record one that Neymar set a few years ago.

Marca only reported a few weeks ago that Madrid cannot afford either of the young superstars, owing to the difficult financial position they’ve found themselves as the Covid-19 pandemic has multiplied the impact of years of massive spending.

It would certainly be very difficult for any other club in the world to compete with Madrid if they’re in the market for one of these two this summer, their appeal – alongside Barcelona’s – is usually unmatched.

It seems slightly premature to speculate on either transfers at this moment in time, Madrid’s potential spending will be determined by how the pandemic progresses, importantly revolving around whether they can restore major income streams like getting fans back into the Santiago Bernabeu.