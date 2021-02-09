Report: David Beckham is investing a significant amount of his money into improving Inter Miami

Inter Miami is heading into its second season in Major League Soccer, and after a rollercoaster first year. The Florida-based club will now try to improve off its inaugural season in 2021.

David Beckham had a hands-off approach in year one as president, but it seems as though that will not be the case from now on. After sacking manager Diego Alonso and hiring England women’s national football team manager Phil Neville, it’s step one of Beckham’s involvement.

The next step for the former England captain is continuing his influence within the club by having a more prominent voice if he doesn’t have one already. The Daily Mail reports that Beckham is ready to invest an additional £11.2-million into Inter Miami.

Beckham’s latest investment will reportedly give him a larger stake in the MLS club. The English media outlet speculates that this infusion of money will improve the squad, more than likely putting that sum towards any transfers.

Last season, Inter Miami made two significant transfers in Juventus duo Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain. Ahead of the 2021 season, they’re in talks with Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross over a potential deal.