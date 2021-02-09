Manchester United can be pleased with the news that they’ve seen off the threat of big clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich to tie exciting wonderkid Shola Shoretire down to a new contract.

The 17-year-old has committed his future to the Red Devils by signing a professional deal, as reported by the Daily Mail, who add that several top European clubs had made offers for him.

Shoretire looks a hugely exciting prospect, and the Mail add that he’s now set to train with the first-team after rejecting the advances of Barcelona, Bayern, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

The report quotes the player as saying: “It’s a dream come true to sign my first professional contract for my boyhood club! Such a proud day for me and my family.

“Thank you to everyone at the club and to my family who have helped me get to this moment. Hard work continues!”

United have a proud record of promoting top talent from their academy, with Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood the best recent examples.

It seems clear Shoretire could be the next big thing coming through at Old Trafford, and fans will hope he can make the most of his opportunity to train with the senior side.

It’s some compliment to have been targeted by those big names, however, with Barcelona also well known for bringing through elite young players.