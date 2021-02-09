Solskjaer offers injury update after Man United star suffers worrying injury vs West Ham

You always get nervous when a player carries on after taking a bad blow to the head, so it was a surprise when Anthony Martial and Issa Diop carried on after a clash of heads this evening.

Diop was eventually forced off in what’s believed to be the first use of the concussion sub in the FA Cup, but Martial carried on after taking a minute or two to recover.

You could see that he did look very timid as the game went on and his decision making was letting him down, but that could be put down to a lack of confidence rather than the head knock so we have to assume that he was okay.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was actually asked about the decision to let Martial play on after the game tonight, and he does point out that it was a sore one but he’s happy that the player was okay and it looks like he isn’t suffering from any effects after the game: