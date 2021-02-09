According to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, Chelsea have held several meetings with the agent of Atletico Madrid superstar Jan Oblak, with the view to a possible summer transfer.

Fichajes report that Chelsea are the favoured destination of Oblak, who is considering to draw and end to his time in the Spanish capital depending on how the season pans out, with Atletico currently top.

It’s claimed that the west London outfit have made two enquiries to Los Rojiblancos for the 28-year-old, as well as holding several meetings with the goalkeeper’s agent.

The report details that Oblak believes his future lies in the Premier League, with a switch possibly seen as sooner rather than later, though the Slovenian is happy with Atleti.

Fichajes suggest that Chelsea would be willing to shatter the record for the world’s most expensive goalkeeper – that they set with a £71.6m fee for Kepa Arrizabalaga (Guardian) – as they’d pay €90m.

It’s added that the Blues would offer add-ons as well as a €90m initial fee, it remains to be seen whether this would be enough to recruit a world-class star who holds a release clause of €120m, per Marca.

Thomas Tuchel recently replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea boss and summer signing Edouard Mendy has remained between the sticks, it doesn’t look like the managerial change will spark a return for Kepa.

With the Blues investing so heavily in Kepa, who turned out to be too error-prone to be the side’s No.1, and the £22m (Sky Sports) spending on Mendy in the summer, signing a new keeper could be pretty opinion-splitting.

Mendy has endured some shaky moments but the Senegalese star has otherwise looked comfortable between the sticks, would Chelsea be better off spending more big funds to strengthen elsewhere?

Oblak has proved himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world over the past few years, right up there with the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Thibaut Courtois and Alisson Becker.