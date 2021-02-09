Chelsea’s star striker Timo Werner has taken a sly dig at former manager Frank Lampard.

READ MORE: Real Madrid superstar makes shock Arsenal admission

Werner, 24, was signed to Chelsea during last summer’s transfer window under the direction of Lampard, who clearly thought highly of the German marksman.

After arriving at Chelsea from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in a deal worth £45m, as per Sky Sports, hopes were exceptionally high for Werner.

Although clearly very talented and a genuine threat to any side’s back-line, Werner’s time in the country’s capital has so far failed to set the world alight.

The 24-year-old German international has already featured in 22 Premier League matches for Chelsea but has only managed to net on just four occasions.

Arguably, the poor form of Werner and the failure to turn it around was one of the main reasons why Lampard was recently shown the Chelsea exit.

The Blues’ hierarchy opted to dismiss Lampard earlier this year with former Paris-Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel named as his successor, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chelsea’s 5th Stand app (as quoted by the Mirror), the 24-year-old striker took the time to address how badly the side were struggling under Lampard.

“If we go back three or four matches, when the manager was not yet here, we were nine or ten points behind the top four,” Werner said. “We watched the table and were like, ‘oh, it might not be so good at the end of the season’.

“Now we are really good, back in shape, and I think if we keep going like this we can put more pressure on the other teams.”

Now under the guidance of Tuchel, Werner is already seeing an upturn in form after being directly involved in two goals during his new manager’s first four matches.