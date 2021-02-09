Menu

Video: Karim Benzema header ends Real Madrid’s frustration against Getafe with an hour on the clock

Real Madrid CF
Real Madrid took the lead over Getafe this evening through Karim Benzema.

Los Blancos will have hoped that Eden Hazard could have carried some of the goal-scoring burden after Cristiano Ronaldo departed, but we all know how that panned out.

Thankfully for Zinedine Zidane, Benzema has been in some of the best goal-scoring form of his career over the two previous campaigns, with his latest goal coming tonight vs Getafe.

With the scores level, Benzema got his head onto a cross from the right channel and directed it into the back of the Getafe net.

Real Madrid need to keep winning games if they want to defy the odds and overthrow city rivals Atletico in their bid to retain La Liga.

One thing’s for sure, if Real Madrid do manage to position themselves back on the summit before the season’s end, Benzema’s goals will have had great influence in achieving that.

