Video: Fabianski produces an outstanding fingertip stop to push Lindelof’s header on to the post

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Sometimes a keeper just needs to get the faintest touch on a shot to stop it from going in, and this is the perfect example from Fabianski.

Lindelof’s header does take a deflection and it looks like it’s going to slowly drift into the corner of the net, but the Polish stopper just reaches out a hand and manages to guide it onto the post:

United have been fairly dominant in the game but West Ham are defending well and looking promising on the counter, so this could still go either way.

