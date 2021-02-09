Menu

Video: Real Madrid double lead over Getafe after Ferland Mendy latches onto whipped Marcelo delivery

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Ferland Mendy struck from close range to double Real Madrid’s advantage over Getafe, just five minutes after Karim Benzema netted the opener.

Getafe frustrated Los Blancos for an hour before Benzema nodded into the back of the net to give the home side the lead.

After Getafe’s resistance was broken, Real Madrid immediately looked more relaxed, with a second goal following in due course.

MORE: Video: Karim Benzema header ends Real Madrid’s frustration against Getafe with an hour on the clock

It came from an unlikely source, with Ferland Mendy finding the back of the net from inside the six-yard box after a whipped cross from Marcelo.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

You get the feeling that will be enough to get Real Madrid home and dry tonight, with another three points being added to the board.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Scott McTominay finally puts Man United ahead against West Ham with a sweetly struck volley
Video: Karim Benzema header ends Real Madrid’s frustration against Getafe with an hour on the clock
Video: Van de Beek’s struggling Man United career summed up by a horrific pass vs West Ham

They do still have an outside chance of retaining their La Liga crown, and there’s no doubting that Zinedine Zidane will have them fighting until it’s mathematically impossible.

Tonight’s two goals from two of their Frenchmen have helped keep the pressure on rivals Atletico.

More Stories Ferland Mendy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.