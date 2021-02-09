Video: Real Madrid double lead over Getafe after Ferland Mendy latches onto whipped Marcelo delivery

Ferland Mendy struck from close range to double Real Madrid’s advantage over Getafe, just five minutes after Karim Benzema netted the opener.

Getafe frustrated Los Blancos for an hour before Benzema nodded into the back of the net to give the home side the lead.

After Getafe’s resistance was broken, Real Madrid immediately looked more relaxed, with a second goal following in due course.

It came from an unlikely source, with Ferland Mendy finding the back of the net from inside the six-yard box after a whipped cross from Marcelo.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

You get the feeling that will be enough to get Real Madrid home and dry tonight, with another three points being added to the board.

They do still have an outside chance of retaining their La Liga crown, and there’s no doubting that Zinedine Zidane will have them fighting until it’s mathematically impossible.

Tonight’s two goals from two of their Frenchmen have helped keep the pressure on rivals Atletico.