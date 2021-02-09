Video: Scott McTominay finally puts Man United ahead against West Ham with a sweetly struck volley

West Ham have done a great job of getting men behind the ball and forcing Man United to break them down, but they’ve finally got the breakthrough.

West Ham were caught with men up the pitch and United broke, although it did look like the move had broken down as Fred went on the overlap and played the ball behind everyone.

While there were a few appeals for handball, the ball was teed up for McTominay to hit a snap-volley and it leaves the keeper with no chance:

