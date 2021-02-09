Video: Van de Beek’s struggling Man United career summed up by a horrific pass vs West Ham

It’s starting to become obvious that Man United signed Donny van de Beek without having a clear idea of how to use him, so it’s not a surprise that his confidence has been slowly eroded since arriving.

He had a couple of nice touches against West Ham tonight without really producing anything, and his head noticeably went down after this:

It’s a really poor pass that he would usually get right 99/100 times, but it does sum up how much he’s struggled in recent months and he’s not done enough tonight to convince Solskjaer to start him more often.