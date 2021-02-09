Sometimes there is a perfectly legitimate tactical reason to sub a player who’s already come on as a sub, but there’s no doubt that it’s a humiliating experience for the player involved.

Ademipo Odubeko actually left Man United for West Ham in a bid to find more first team experiences, so he had the perfect chance to prove himself when he came on in their FA Cup tie this evening.

Unfortunately he wasn’t really able to get into the game, and he suffered the fate of being subbed off in injury time as David Moyes looked to make the changes to get his team back into the game:

Pictures from The BBC

He’s clearly highly rated and hopefully he goes on to have a bright future, but this did look a bit beyond him at this point in his career.