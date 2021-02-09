Video: West Ham captain Mark Noble somehow avoids punishment for thundering into van de Beek as he takes a throw

We often see games disrupted by stupid little fouls and referees will start to give yellow cards for little things as games go on, so this is a baffling one from the ref tonight.

Man United midfielder Donny van de Beek is about to take a throw in – he’s in the right area and it’s definitely his throw – but Mark Noble just appears to launch himself into the Dutchman in an attempt to affect the throw:

Pictures from The BBC

It’s impressive that van de Beek manages to get his throw to it’s intended spot despite this, but surely this is a textbook yellow?