Menu

Video: West Ham captain Mark Noble somehow avoids punishment for thundering into van de Beek as he takes a throw

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

We often see games disrupted by stupid little fouls and referees will start to give yellow cards for little things as games go on, so this is a baffling one from the ref tonight.

Man United midfielder Donny van de Beek is about to take a throw in – he’s in the right area and it’s definitely his throw – but Mark Noble just appears to launch himself into the Dutchman in an attempt to affect the throw:

Pictures from The BBC

It’s impressive that van de Beek manages to get his throw to it’s intended spot despite this, but surely this is a textbook yellow?

READ MORE: Video: Horrible clash of heads between Martial and Diop – Both appear to be okay

More Stories Donny van de Beek Mark Noble

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.