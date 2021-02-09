West Brom targeted Chelsea defender during January

West Brom reportedly tried to sign Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso during the January transfer window but a move for the Spaniard failed to materialise after terms could not be agreed.

Alonso, 30, joined Chelsea in 2016 after making the switch from Italian side Fiorentina.

Despite featuring heavily under former managers Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri, the Spanish full-back struggled to force his way into Frank Lampard’s first-team plans.

After featuring in just 32 matches in all competitions during Lampard’s 18-month reign, there were growing suggestions the 30-year-old could move on.

According to a recent report from The Athletic, one club looking to offer Alonso a way out of his recent Stamford Bridge nightmare was Sam Alladyce’s Baggies.

Of course, as we know now, a move failed to happen with the 30-year-old opting to stay at the Blues.

Now under the guidance of new-manager Thomas Tuchel, following the sacking of Lampard earlier this year (Sky Sports), Alonso has seen a sudden upturn in game-time.

After featuring in three of Tuchel’s first four games in charge, Alonso’s Chelsea future now appears to be in a more stable position.

With his current contract not set to expire until 2023, fans can probably expect to see a lot more of their attacking full-back.