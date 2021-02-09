West Ham missed out on late transfer swoop for Idrissa Gueye

West Ham United reportedly missed out on a late transfer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye in January.

The former Everton man shone in his time in the Premier League but has not been able to make as much of an impact in his time at PSG.

West Ham could do with strengthening in that department, and sources in France have claimed Gueye was targeted by David Moyes late on in the January transfer window.

Apparently, PSG were open to a swap deal as they also wanted to sign Hammers ace Manuel Lanzini in a somewhat surprising move.

This didn’t work out in the end, but West Ham could do well to try again for Gueye in the future.

Moyes lacks depth behind Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, with Mark Noble falling out of favour after a dip in form this season.