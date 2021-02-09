What Man United teammate said to Marcus Rashford that left him looking unimpressed during West Ham clash

Harry Maguire gave a nugget of advice to Marcus Rashford during the first-half of Man United’s clash with West Ham – and it doesn’t appear as though it was so well-received.

Rashford is an esteemed attacker, even at his young age. Whether it be out-wide or through the middle, you’d think that he knows that position inside-out.

One man who clearly feels he needs some guidance, though, is Harry Maguire, who it has to be said, has little experience bombing down the channel.

Maguire does wear the United armband, though, so is well within to speak his mind – even if it’s to advise his offensively minded teammates on how to do their jobs.

That’s not to say that they’ll appreciate him going out of his way to do it, though. In fact, you’d think it would be quite the opposite.

Have a look at this tweet sent out by M.E.N’s Samuel Luckhurst on how Maguire wound Rashford up with a single piece of advice. Perhaps he won’t bother next time!