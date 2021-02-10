Menu

Arsenal line up SHOCK move to re-sign top player they should never have let go

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly lining up a surprise transfer swoop to bring Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey back to the club.

The Wales international has not been at his best since leaving the Gunners for Juve, though CaughtOffside have previously been told he is happy in Turin and his club are happy with him.

It remains to be seen, however, if Juventus will continue to show patience in Ramsey, who is now being linked with a possible move back to the Emirates Stadium.

A report from TuttoJuve claims Arteta wants the chance to work with his old team-mate, which makes sense as he’d surely strengthen his current midfield options.

Ramsey was a star player at Arsenal and would surely still shine in the Premier League, even if the 30-year-old hasn’t quite settled in Italy.

Aaron Ramsey in action for Juventus

Arsenal recently let Mesut Ozil go and brought in Martin Odegaard on loan, but Ramsey would be a popular signing if the north Londoners could pull it off.

Many fans will still feel they were wrong to let Ramsey leave at the end of his contract in the first place.

