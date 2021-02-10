Video: Antonio Conte shows middle finger to Juventus chief during Inter Milan clash

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte was spotted sticking his middle finger up at Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli during yesterday’s Coppa Italia clash.

See below as Conte makes this rude gesture as he’s heading down the tunnel at half time…

Pictures courtesy of Rai Sport

Additional information from the Daily Mail claims this gesture was aimed at Agnelli, with the pair getting into a heated row and exchanging words during the game, which ended 0-0.

This saw Conte’s old side Juventus progress to the final with a 2-1 aggregate victory.