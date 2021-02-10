Arsenal in pole position to sign exciting attacker as his agent holds talks with Edu over potential transfer

Arsenal may not have the finances to go out and sign ready-made stars just now, but they could still see plenty of success by signing huge talents who have shone at a slightly lower level.

They should be an attractive destination for that kind of player and the club will also benefit if they develop players and sell them on for a huge profit, so Shakhtar Donetsk forward Manor Solomon could be next in line.

A report from Goal has indicated that there are a few different Premier League sides who are interested in the Israeli star, but it does sound like Arsenal are in the best position just now.

It’s confirmed that his agent has already held talks with Edu about a summer transfer, while the player has also admitted that his dream is to play in England, although he also makes comments about English clubs being able to pay him well so that does suggest he would look to move on if something better comes along.

The 21 year old does look like a brilliant prospect with his pace and the ability to play anywhere across the forward line, while he’s also impressed in the Champions League and for Israel so he’s proven he can play well against better sides.

Man City are also mentioned in the report as a potential suitor but you have to fancy that Arsenal can offer him an immediate chance of first team football, so it will be interesting to see if those talks result in a transfer happening.