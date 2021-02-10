“Stick to football” – Arsenal legend fires warning to outspoken Gunners ace

Arsenal FC legend Michael Thomas has sent a message to outspoken young defender William Saliba after his continued complaining about his situation at the Emirates Stadium.

Saliba has struggled for playing time since moving to Arsenal, and it is perhaps understandable that he feels hard done by given the poor quality of some of the centre-backs ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 19-year-old is now out on loan at Nice, but has once again come out to the press to say he was judged too harshly by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

Needless to say, Thomas isn’t too impressed with the way Saliba has conducted himself, as he suggested the teenager was being badly advised and needed to change his approach.

“Whoever his advisors are not helping,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“He’s a young lad with not much experience making demands and talking without credentials.

“A lot has gone on in this past year and he just needs to knuckle down and stick to football.”

Thomas also spoke about the current predicaments in the Arsenal team, suggesting they’ve been unlucky with injuries to key players like Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney.

The former midfielder added, however, that Arsenal could still be just a short run of victories away from being back in the race for the top four.

“The players haven’t been consistent enough and with the injuries on top of that, it doesn’t help Arteta in terms of putting what he thinks his best XI is out on a week to week basis,” Thomas said.

“We need Tierney back. Partey is going to be a massive miss again, which is sad because he helps the team so much.

“It still isn’t his team, however, and I think he has done well weeding out a number of players that needed to be moved on. Now he needs backing in the next transfer market going forwards.

“The way the season is going, four or five wins on the bounce can put you in and around the top four, but it needs to be done sooner rather than later. I think pushing as close to the top four and winning the Europa League is what Arsenal need to be focused on.

“I don’t think they have played bad in the two recent games but the final third has to be more piercing when we get there.”