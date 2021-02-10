Barcelona looking at £35m rated La Liga starlet that scout has likened to Neymar

It’s always risky to liken a young prospect to one of the world’s best players, but if a highly respected scout is making that kind of claim then you know there’s something special about a player.

Bryan Gil has been on the edge of the Sevilla first team without properly breaking through for a couple of years, so he was sent on loan to Eibar this season to get further first team experience.

He’s looked fantastic so far in his fifteen appearances for the La Liga side, while he’s also been a star for Spain at youth level so it will be interesting to see how good he can become.

A report from Football Espana has now indicated that Barcelona are tracking him ahead of a potential move, and some quotes from one of their scouts back that claim up: (per Marca)

“He is right now the best footballer in Spain and I compare him with Neymar. He has things of his own that are of an enormous versatility: as a winger, a midfielder and a left-sided forward. He is impressive.

“I have spoken with Ramon Planes and he has Bryan Gil in mind. If they do so now he has a clause of €35m, but if he renews with Sevilla he will have a €150m clause.”

He’s able to play anywhere across the attacking midfield area so Barca could have an outstanding young trio of Ansu Fati, Bryan Gil and Pedri to build on if they were able to bring him in.

£35m still sounds like a lot of money for Barca to spend just now when you consider their financial issues, so it might be a good idea for Sevilla to sign him to that new deal with the higher clause to ensure they don’t lose him yet.