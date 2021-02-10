Chelsea legend John Terry edges closer to first management job as he interviews for attractive position

There are some players that you can easily see making the transition to management, and John Terry was absolutely one of those.

He was always the leader on the pitch and he probably had a bigger say in the dressing room than we’ll ever know, while he’s been able to learn for a couple of years during his time as an assistant with Aston Villa.

It was always going to be tough for Bournemouth to bounce back this season after relegation and losing Eddie Howe, so his successor Jason Tindall was recently sacked after a poor run of form.

Promotion is still very possible and they’re safely placed inside the playoff spots, so it’s interesting to see that John Terry has been confirmed as a candidate for the role:

Patrick Vieira, David Wagner & John Terry among candidates interviewing for Bournemouth job. Contenders meeting #AFCB via Zoom today/tomorrow. Parker hugely admired but unavailable, Lampard likely to have featured but not ready to return yet @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/dmg7ZX18P8 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) February 10, 2021

They still have a very good squad with some promising young players and plenty of Premier League experience, so this could be the perfect job for him to develop and impress.

It won’t be lost on him that Frank Lampard got the Chelsea job after an impressive run in the Championship and Thomas Tuchel tends to flame out after a couple of seasons, so this could be his first step to getting the job at Stamford Bridge.