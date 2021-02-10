John Terry names future “Chelsea and England captain”

Chelsea legend John Terry has named Mason Mount as a potential captain of the future for both the Blues and the England national team.

Terry is regarded as one of Chelsea’s best ever players, and indeed one of the finest of the Premier League era, as well as an England great.

The former centre-back captained both Chelsea and England and is now tipping Mount to do the same at some point in his career, which is some compliment.

When asked about Mount in an Instagram Q&A, as quoted by the Sun, Terry gave huge praise to Mount, who has long looked one of the most exciting young players coming through at Stamford Bridge.

“Mason Mount is 100 per cent future Chelsea captain,” Terry said. “He’s been the best player at Chelsea this season to be honest.

“He’s a great lad, trains unbelievably well, is Chelsea through and through and shows leadership qualities.

“In my mind he’ll be Chelsea and England captain.”

The 22-year-old has had a fine season for Chelsea and will surely only continue to improve, particularly under the expert guidance of new manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German tactician has shown in the past he can work with top young players, so he could be ideal for this stage of Mount’s development.