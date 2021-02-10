Chelsea star explains why summer signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have struggled

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has explained why Timo Werner and Kai Havertz may be struggling in their time at Stamford Bridge so far.

The German duo joined the Blues in the summer from RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, respectively, after impressing a great deal in their time in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea will no doubt have had high hopes for these signings, but they’ve not lived up to expectations at all in their first half-season in English football.

Rudiger, however, insists they just need time to settle as this is their first move abroad after only playing in their native Germany up until now.

By contrast, Rudiger had a spell at Roma before joining Chelsea, so believes he had an advantage as he’d already previously moved abroad and had to adapt.

“It was a little easier for me as England wasn’t my first experience abroad,” Rudiger told Sky Germany, as translated by the Metro.

“My time in Italy helped me. It was maybe different from my game.

“Everything in England was faster and physically even harder than in Italy and Germany in my opinion.

“You have to adapt to that but that happened relatively quickly.”

Chelsea fans will hope Werner and Havertz can eventually settle and perform to their true potential.

In fairness to them, CFC’s other new additions are yet to really set the world alight either, and all of them will hope to improve now that Thomas Tuchel has replaced the struggling Frank Lampard as manager.