According to Mundo Deportivo via Siro Lopez for COPE, Sergio Ramos has rejected a two-year contract offer from Real Madrid, whilst also informing the club that his future is at another European club.

It’s reported that Los Blancos offered their legend a two-year deal that included a mandatory 10% pay cut, with that in place for the first year before his terms returned to his current €12m annual salary.

COPE’s Siro Lopez has also claimed that the La Liga champions have essentially given up on their hopes of keeping the all-time great centre-back, with the side unwilling to table another offer to the star.

It’s added that David Alaba is the most likely replacement for Ramos, who turns 35 at the end of March, with the Austrian superstar a free transfer target for Los Blancos this summer.

The recent update does not explicitly name any potential destinations for Ramos, but Manchester United, neighbours City and Paris Saint-Germain have all shown interest in the Spaniard.

Ramos is in his 16th season with Madrid, Ramos had remained a key player for Zinedine Zidane’s this season but has had to deal with some injury troubles, he’s currently expected to be sidelined until April with a knee issue.

The stalwart has made a staggering 668 appearances for Madrid, Ramos has established himself as one of the greatest defenders of all time at the Bernabeu, also making history for Spain’s national team.

Ramos has lifted La Liga five times with Los Blancos, the Copa del Rey twice and the most coveted Champions League four times.