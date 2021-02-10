Crystal Palace identify two leading candidates to replace Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering making a change of manager this summer as Roy Hodgson’s future looks in doubt.

The Eagles have not had the most convincing season and it might be time for them to try something different next term.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Palace are looking at new candidates to replace Hodgson, with Burnley’s Sean Dyche one of the leading contenders, along with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

It remains to be seen if Palace will definitely make this change or decide to stick with Hodgson, but it’s interesting to see speculation over this.

Overall, it may end up being a big summer of change at Selhurst Park as star player Wilfried Zaha has also been linked with a move away.

Hodgson himself has recently admitted Zaha wants Champions League football, but perhaps a new manager could persuade him to stay put.