Menu

Crystal Palace identify two leading candidates to replace Roy Hodgson

Burnley FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering making a change of manager this summer as Roy Hodgson’s future looks in doubt.

The Eagles have not had the most convincing season and it might be time for them to try something different next term.

MORE: Four deals for Crystal Palace to make as transfer deadline day approaches

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Palace are looking at new candidates to replace Hodgson, with Burnley’s Sean Dyche one of the leading contenders, along with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

It remains to be seen if Palace will definitely make this change or decide to stick with Hodgson, but it’s interesting to see speculation over this.

More Stories / Latest News
Report names three big name free-agent strikers that West Ham are looking at after FA Cup disappointment
(Photo) “What a player” – Jack Grealish reacts to Declan Rice performance vs Man United
Chelsea star explains why summer signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have struggled

Overall, it may end up being a big summer of change at Selhurst Park as star player Wilfried Zaha has also been linked with a move away.

Hodgson himself has recently admitted Zaha wants Champions League football, but perhaps a new manager could persuade him to stay put.

More Stories Eddie Howe Roy Hodgson Sean Dyche

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.