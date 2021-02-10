Club increasingly resigned to losing world class Man United and Chelsea transfer target

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly increasingly resigned to losing star player Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window.

The exciting young Norway international looks a world class talent in the making at the moment, and is sure to have a big career ahead of him at the very highest level.

According to Don Balon, Dortmund could already be at risk of losing Haaland as they struggle in their pursuit of a Champions League spot, which could surely cause Haaland to look for a move away.

The report names Manchester United and Chelsea as being among the suitors for the prolific 20-year-old, who could be a joy to watch in the Premier League.

Man Utd need more clinical players in their squad after a dip in form from all three of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial in recent times.

The Red Devils also have the ageing Edinson Cavani playing well at the moment, but Haaland would clearly be a more long-term option than the veteran Uruguayan.

Chelsea, meanwhile, spent big on revamping their attack this summer, but Haaland could surely be an upgrade on the out-of-form Timo Werner.

The Blues also have Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham in reserve, but neither have been particularly convincing either, with a genuine world class goal-scorer like Haaland needed at Stamford Bridge.

It looks like these clubs could be in an increasingly strong position to sign Haaland this summer if things continue along their current trajectory.