Ex-girlfriend of Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng dies on son’s birthday and a week after relationship ended

Bayern Munich have now confirmed that Jerome Boateng has left the squad and will return to Germany after the passing of his ex-girlfriend, Kasia Lenhardt, who was found dead on Tuesday night.

According to the MailOnline, 25-year-old Lenhardt was found at an apartment owned by Boateng, with Police not treating the death as suspicious.

It’s added that the relationship ended a week ago after a serious of disagreements, including the alleged falsifying of domestic abuse according to Boateng, as well as Kasia accusing Jerome of cheating.

The Mail have found a heartbreaking detail after interviewing a friend of Kasia, Lenhardt took her own life on the sixth birthday of her son Noah.

The couple were together for 15 months before the vicious separation was announced last Tuesday.

As Hansi Flick confirms, Jérôme Boateng will return to Munich before the final for personal reasons. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 10, 2021

Boateng has now returned to Munich, leaving the Bayern squad who will participate in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup tomorrow night, against Mexican outfit Tigres.

Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this tragic situation.