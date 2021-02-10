Fabrizio Romano offers Man United update on Sergio Ramos amid reports he will leave Real Madrid this summer

There’s no doubt that Sergio Ramos is a great leader, winner and one of the best defenders in world football, but is he really what Man United need at this stage in his career?

He’ll be 35 when next season starts and he’s had some serious injury issues over the past couple of years, while you have to think that any pace he has will slowly disappear over the two years.

There are suggestions today that he’s now set to leave Real Madrid in the summer after rejecting a new contract, so immediately that will spark speculation about his next club.

Man United have often been mentioned as a destination for him, and this sounds like he could be an option, but he’s certainly not one that they’re actively pursuing at this point:

Also, Manchester United have not contacted Sergio Ramos agent as of today – they’ll decide for the real target as centre-back in the coming months.#PSG are interested [only if Sergio will leave the club as free agent, no decision yet – situation still open with Real]. ?? #mufc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2021

PSG does seem like a more natural destination due to their desire to sign big names and win the Champions League, while you have to worry about a combination of Ramos and Maguire.

They’ll be tidy on the ball and they should win their physical battles all day long, but you’re asking for trouble if you play them with any kind of high line or without an anchor man in front of them to add protection.

That could hamper United going forward and make them a more negative team to watch, or they could be a fascinating team to see if they play with a high line and take their chances.

At least that would give him the perfect chance to add to his legendary disciplinary record if he’s hauling down attackers as they go through on goal, so it’s hard to say that he would be a good fit for United just now.